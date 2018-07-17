Image copyright Google Image caption Warwick Road was closed between Old Warwick Road and Richmond Road

A man has been killed in a hit-and-run crash during rush-hour in the West Midlands.

The 46-year-old died when a black VW Golf left the road and hit him as he walked on the pavement in Olton, Solihull, at about 17:00 BST on Monday.

Warwick Road, a major road near Birmingham, was shut on Tuesday between Old Warwick Road and Richmond Road.

The car drove off towards Acocks Green after the man, from Olton, was struck, police said.

Closures were likely to remain in place until at least 12:00 BST on Tuesday, and police said drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area and leave plenty of time for their journey.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield, of West Midlands Police, said: "Closing the road in both directions is an extreme measure but a necessary one as we conduct fingertip searches and carry out other enquiries for vital clues.

"We need to understand how and why the car left the road, and why the driver didn't stop."