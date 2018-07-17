Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Reagan Asbury died in hospital as a result of a single stab wound

A man accused of murdering a boxing fan was the victim of a racist attack, his barrister has claimed.

Reagan Asbury, 19, from Pelsall, died from a neck wound when a fight broke out on 14 October at an IBF Youth Lightweight event at Walsall Town Hall.

Tyrone Andrew's barrister also told Birmingham Crown Court the 21-year-old had feared for his life and suffered a knife wound when trouble erupted.

Mr Andrew, of St Helens Street in Derby, denies murder.

The prosecution has described the attack as a "callous and calculated" killing.

During the four-week trial, jurors were shown footage of the fatal stabbing which had been captured on four CCTV cameras.

Prosecutors allege Mr Andrew stabbed Mr Asbury after tracking him "like an animal stalking its prey" during violent clashes following the fight.

In closing speeches, Michael Burrows QC, prosecuting, said Mr Asbury presented no real or imminent threat to anyone when he was stabbed.

The prosecutor said Mr Andrew had stabbed Mr Asbury "in the neck deliberately with great force with murderous intent".

"This was a callous and calculated murder, which you have seen with your own eyes from the shocking CCTV," he added.

Image caption Mr Asbury during disorder which broke out at Walsall Town Hall

Defence QC James Wood asked the jury to consider what would have happened if Mr Andrew, who is of mixed race, had been caught while being "driven out of town" by a "horde" of white men.

He added: "We suggest, from what went before, he would likely be dead.

"And above all - with his heritage - what would he believe is likely to happen?"

Mr Wood said his client's actions were "in reasonable self-defence".

The jury is expected to retire later this week.