Image copyright West Midlands Police/Family handout Image caption Reece Hipwood died in an ambulance after being stabbed in the early hours of 15 July

A man has been charged with murdering his 28-year-old neighbour.

John Nixon, 54, is accused of fatally stabbing Reece Hipwood in Sandmere Road, Yardley Wood, Birmingham after an argument in the early hours of 15 July.

Mr Hipwood died in an ambulance on the way to hospital, West Midlands Police said.

Mr Nixon, who was also injured in the stabbing, has been remanded in custody and is due before magistrates in the city on Wednesday.