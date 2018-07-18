Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dozens of photographers recreate famous Birmingham images

"Before and after" shots of Birmingham taken about 50 years apart are being displayed in a new exhibition.

A group of photographers from the city recreated photos taken by university lecturer Phyllis Nicklin between 1953 and 1969.

More than 850 of her images were discovered in 2015 during a clear-out by University of Birmingham staff.

More than 70 photographers went back to the same spots as Ms Nicklin to capture the second city's changing landscape.

Interactive Rotunda towards Five Ways 2017 1966

Photography: University of Birmingham/Jay Mason-Burns

"They are a treasure trove and hit nerves with Brummies all over the place because of what they show," says Dave Allen, a photographer who worked on the project.

Interactive Shoeing Forge, Druids Lane, Alcester Road 2017 1959

Photography: University of Birmingham/Brian Burnett

He said: "Because of discovering Phyllis Nicklin, we thought we must pay homage to her. It's been an amazing experience for me and I hope it has for them too."

Interactive New flats in Lodge Farm Road, Northfield 2017 1956

Photography: University of Birmingham/ Isobel Mason-Burns

Jay Mason-Burns also took part in the project, he said: "It's a real privilege to be involved in this exhibition. It's a piece of history, Phyllis Nicklin's photography is iconic."

Interactive View of the Rotunda and Bullring 2017 Undated

Photography: University of Birmingham/In the Footsteps of Phyllis

Interactive BSA Works, Armoury Road, Small Heath 2017 1968

Photography: University of Birmingham/Wali Taylor

Interactive View of the Birmingham canal 2017 1953

Photography: University of Birmingham/In the Footsteps of Phyllis

Interactive Digbeth towards the Bullring 2017 1960

Photography: University of Birmingham/Daan Bijdevaate

The exhibition - 'In the Footsteps of Phyllis' - opens at the Library of Birmingham on 14 July and will run until 15 September.