Phyllis Nicklin: Views of Birmingham recaptured 50 years on
"Before and after" shots of Birmingham taken about 50 years apart are being displayed in a new exhibition.
A group of photographers from the city recreated photos taken by university lecturer Phyllis Nicklin between 1953 and 1969.
More than 850 of her images were discovered in 2015 during a clear-out by University of Birmingham staff.
More than 70 photographers went back to the same spots as Ms Nicklin to capture the second city's changing landscape.
Interactive Rotunda towards Five Ways
2017
1966
Photography: University of Birmingham/Jay Mason-Burns
"They are a treasure trove and hit nerves with Brummies all over the place because of what they show," says Dave Allen, a photographer who worked on the project.
Interactive Shoeing Forge, Druids Lane, Alcester Road
2017
1959
Photography: University of Birmingham/Brian Burnett
He said: "Because of discovering Phyllis Nicklin, we thought we must pay homage to her. It's been an amazing experience for me and I hope it has for them too."
Interactive New flats in Lodge Farm Road, Northfield
2017
1956
Photography: University of Birmingham/ Isobel Mason-Burns
Jay Mason-Burns also took part in the project, he said: "It's a real privilege to be involved in this exhibition. It's a piece of history, Phyllis Nicklin's photography is iconic."
Interactive View of the Rotunda and Bullring
2017
Undated
Photography: University of Birmingham/In the Footsteps of Phyllis
Interactive BSA Works, Armoury Road, Small Heath
2017
1968
Photography: University of Birmingham/Wali Taylor
Interactive View of the Birmingham canal
2017
1953
Photography: University of Birmingham/In the Footsteps of Phyllis
Interactive Digbeth towards the Bullring
2017
1960
Photography: University of Birmingham/Daan Bijdevaate
The exhibition - 'In the Footsteps of Phyllis' - opens at the Library of Birmingham on 14 July and will run until 15 September.