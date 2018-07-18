A West Midlands Police officer has been charged with assault after two women were arrested by a bus station.

PC Kevin McClenaghan is facing two charges of assault following the arrest of the women after a disturbance near Halesowen bus station on 22 December.

He is also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to a witness statement about the incident, the police watchdog said.

He is due at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it started its investigation following a referral from the police force in January.

