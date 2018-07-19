A police officer has appeared in court charged with assault after two women were arrested near a bus station.

PC Kevin McClenaghan of the West Midlands force faces two counts of assault following a disturbance near Halesowen bus station on 22 December.

At Birmingham Magistrates Court earlier, he was granted unconditional bail.

Mr McClenaghan's next appearance is set for Birmingham Crown Court on 16 August.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it started an investigation following a referral from the force in January.