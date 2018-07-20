Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Clare O'Neill was injured when car-jackers made off in her Audi from her driveway in Acocks Green

The mother and baby at the centre of a terrifying car-jacking ordeal have been reunited in hospital.

Four-week-old Eliza O'Neill was in the back seat of an Audi when it was stolen from Marie Drive in Acocks Green, Birmingham on Thursday.

She was later found in her car seat at a health centre three miles away "blissfully unaware of the drama".

A picture shared by police showed mother Clare O'Neill, who was hurt in the attack, with Eliza in her arms.

West Midlands Police said detectives would "leave no stone unturned" in looking for the offenders.

Ms O'Neill arrived home to Marie Drive at about 16:00 BST on Thursday, where two men confronted her and demanded the keys to her car.

As she tried to get her daughter out of the vehicle, the thieves drove off leaving her injured.

Eliza was later found, uninjured by West Midlands Ambulance crews three miles away at Small Heath Health Centre in Chapman Road.

She was taken to Heartlands Hospital where her mother is being treated.

Officers are continuing to search for the stolen grey Audi A3 S-line, registration BJ66 YLV.

Image caption Police said the car-jackers in Marie Drive had put the mother through a "45-minute nightmare she will never forget"

West Midlands Police said one line of inquiry involves looking into a similar car-jacking on Jameson Road, in Nechells at 13:30 BST on 16 July, but said they are "not definitely linked".

A man was sat in his car with his young daughter in the back and as he drove away he was rammed by a blue Ford car.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A similar attack three days earlier is also being investigated

Footage shows a woman getting out of the targeted car with the child before three men steal the driver's car and a chain from around his neck.

David Jamieson, West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, described the incident as "truly dreadful".

He said while car-jacking is relatively rare, the number of car thefts in the West Midlands has doubled in the last two years.

You may also be interested in: