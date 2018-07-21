Wolverhampton shooting: Police begin murder inquiry
A man has died in hospital after being shot in an inner-city area of Wolverhampton.
Police were called to Valley Road, Park Village, after of gunshots were heard at about 21:10 BST on Friday.
Minutes later, officers said they were made aware of a man with serious injuries who had been driven to nearby New Cross Hospital.
He died at 02:00 BST on Saturday, police said. The victim has not yet been formally identified.
His family is being supported by officers.
Police were due to carry out door-to-door inquiries in the early stages of the investigation.
Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust posted on social media on Friday evening to reassure patients.
A spokesman said: ""At approx. 9.30pm tonight a man was brought in to the Emergency Department at New Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound. There were no gun shots fired at New Cross Hospital. The hospital is functioning as normal."