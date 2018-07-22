Image caption Forensic teams were scouring the scene of the shooting on Saturday

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on a man who died in hospital after being shot in Wolverhampton.

The victim, in his 20s, was fatally wounded in Valley Road, Park Village, at about 21:10 BST on Friday.

He was taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton and then to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he died.

He is yet to be formally identified but his family are aware, police said.

Tearful mourners left a bunch of flowers at the scene on Saturday.

Image caption Police were present at Valley Road, Park Village, for most of the day on Saturday

Police said they would increase patrols in the area and extra armed officers would be in the city as the "hunt for the gunman" continued.

Officers also said they would be using Section 60 powers overnight to stop and search people "without the need for reasonable grounds" if they suspected they might be involved in violence.