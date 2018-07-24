Corrosive substance thrown at woman in Birmingham
- 24 July 2018
A woman suffered serious facial injuries when a corrosive substance was thrown at her in Birmingham, police said.
The woman, 47, was attacked by someone on a passing moped or pushbike in Northbrook Street, Ladywood, at about 10:00 BST.
"She has been taken to hospital with serious injuries to her face," West Midlands Police said.
Anyone with any information was urged to call the force on 101.