Corrosive substance thrown at woman in Birmingham

  • 24 July 2018

A woman suffered serious facial injuries when a corrosive substance was thrown at her in Birmingham, police said.

The woman, 47, was attacked by someone on a passing moped or pushbike in Northbrook Street, Ladywood, at about 10:00 BST.

"She has been taken to hospital with serious injuries to her face," West Midlands Police said.

Anyone with any information was urged to call the force on 101.

