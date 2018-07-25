A moped rider has had a corrosive substance thrown at him in Birmingham.

The victim, in his 30s, was riding along Stratford Road at about 15:40 BST on Tuesday when a group of four men shouted at him before throwing the liquid.

He was taken to hospital with injuries to his face and later discharged.

West Midlands Police said the motive for the attack was unknown and not thought to be connected to a similar attack in Ladywood.

The force added that the investigation is at "an early stage".

Officers are looking at CCTV and are trying to identify what the substance was.