Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Rickardo Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter by jurors

A man has been convicted of killing his ex-partner following a row over loud music, police said.

Rickardo Wilson, 50, of Cinder Bank, Netherton, Dudley, was found guilty of the manslaughter of mother-of-eight Claire Harris.

Wilson initially claimed Ms Harris, 44, was drunk after she was found lying on the floor by one of her sons.

A jury at Stafford Crown Court found Wilson guilty of manslaughter on Wednesday but not guilty of murder.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Ms Harris was found at Wilson's address on 24 January after one of her sons became concerned over her whereabouts when she did not return home.

She was found dead at the scene after suffering severe head and neck injuries.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Claire Harris was described by her family as their "rock"

A disagreement arose between the pair over the volume of the music they were playing, Wilson told West Midlands Police.

A tribute from Ms Harris' family following her death, said: "Mom was always there when we needed her most and always had a great story to tell.

"She was our rock when our dad sadly passed after a battle with cancer in March 2017.

"Having to deal with losing both our parents in the space of nine months has been the most heartbreaking thing we will ever have to face."