A group of travellers has been moved on from an illegal encampment after a man was stabbed and vehicles damaged in a mass brawl overnight in Birmingham.

A man went to hospital with stab wounds amid the disorder on land off Pennyacre Road in Druids Heath.

A caravan and another vehicle had windows smashed and at least 40 emergency calls were made.

West Midlands Police said it stepped in to invoke powers to force a group to leave.

It said a local authority-led eviction had been planned for the coming days, but the force took action in light of the disorder, which broke out at about 01:40 BST.

The legislation gives police the power to break up illegal encampments if those on the site have ignored pleas to move, have more than six vehicles between them and have damaged the land or abused land owners.

Birmingham police inspector Noeleen Murrin said: "What happened was totally unacceptable: a major fight, weapons used, spilling into the street and causing real concern in the local community.

"Police work alongside local authorities to negotiate with traveller groups who trespass on land with the aim of moving them on quickly and peacefully.

"But when we have incidents like last night we will not hesitate to step in and break-up illegal encampments at short notice."

The condition of the man transferred to hospital was not life-threatening.