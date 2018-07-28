Image copyright Family handout Image caption Edwin Michael Bradley was found dead at his flat

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 65-year-old man was found dead at his flat.

Edwin Bradley's body was discovered at his home in St Thomas Close in Coalpool, Walsall on 6 July. Police believe he may have been dead for several days before being found.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Bradley had died from a blunt force trauma to his head.

A 47-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested in Derbyshire on Friday.