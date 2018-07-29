Image copyright Google Image caption The child and another pedestrian were struck on Oldbury Road in Smethwick

A six-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in the West Midlands.

The child and another pedestrian were struck on Oldbury Road in Smethwick at about 22:50 GMT on Saturday.

The driver of the car is assisting with their inquiries, West Midlands Police said.

The road is likely to remain closed for several hours while investigations continue. Witnesses are urged to contact the force.