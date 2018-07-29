Image caption Paramedics were called to a seriously injured man, who later died, in Hunters Road, Lozells

A man has died after being found with serious injuries at a house in Birmingham.

Police said they were called to an injured man at a house in Hunters Road, Lozells in the early hours of Sunday. He died later in hospital.

Two men, both aged 43, have been arrested, one on suspicion of assault and the other on suspicion of wounding.

Police have launched a murder probe and are appealing for witnesses.