Birmingham police chase crash leaves woman dead
A woman died when the car she was in collided with a suspected stolen car being chased by police in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said officers had been involved in a "short pursuit" of the Audi A3 on Sunday night through Kingstanding.
The Audi collided with a third car, in Kingsland Road, seriously injuring a man and a woman in the vehicle.
The woman died shortly after. Four people in the Audi were arrested and taken to hospital.
Midlands Live: Murder investigation continues in Lozells area; Early showers set to clear
The force said the crash had been referred to the force's professional standards department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.