The crash happened in Kingsland Road, Kingstanding

A woman died when the car she was in collided with a suspected stolen car being chased by police in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said officers had been involved in a "short pursuit" of the Audi A3 on Sunday night through Kingstanding.

The Audi collided with a third car, in Kingsland Road, seriously injuring a man and a woman in the vehicle.

The woman died shortly after. Four people in the Audi were arrested and taken to hospital.

The force said the crash had been referred to the force's professional standards department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Any witnesses were asked to call the force.