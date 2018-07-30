Inquiries continue into death of girl, 6, hit by car
- 30 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man and woman who were arrested after a six-year-old girl was killed crossing the road have been released as investigations continue.
The girl was with her father when she was hit on Oldbury Road, Smethwick, at about 22:00 BST on Saturday.
A man, 27, and woman, 26, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
They have been released pending further investigations, West Midlands Police said.