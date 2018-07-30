Image copyright @SnapperSk Image caption Anyone who saw the collision has been urged to call West Midlands Police

A man and woman who were arrested after a six-year-old girl was killed crossing the road have been released as investigations continue.

The girl was with her father when she was hit on Oldbury Road, Smethwick, at about 22:00 BST on Saturday.

A man, 27, and woman, 26, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They have been released pending further investigations, West Midlands Police said.