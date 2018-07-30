Image copyright Family handout Image caption Edwin Michael Bradley was found dead at his flat

A man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of a man found dead inside his flat.

Edwin Bradley, 65, was found dead at his home in St Thomas Close in Coalpool, Walsall, in the early hours of 6 July.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Bradley died from blunt force trauma to his head.

Darren Barnes, 47, of no fixed address, will appear before Walsall Magistrates' Court later.

West Midlands Police believe Mr Bradley may have been dead for several days before being discovered.