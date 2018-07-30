Image copyright Getty Images Image caption PC Colin Noble will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court

A West Midlands Police officer is due to appear in court charged with misconduct in public office.

PC Colin Noble is accused of neglecting legitimate police work while on duty in an attempt to pursue a sexual relationship, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The IOPC, who completed their probe in April, said the alleged relationship was with a complainant.

Mr Noble will appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The serving officer has been investigated by the IOPC following a referral from West Midlands Police in August last year.

Mr Noble was charged after the force submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service in June.