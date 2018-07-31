Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sarah Giles was killed in the crash in Kingsland Road, Kingstanding, on Sunday

A man has been charged with killing a woman who died when a suspected stolen car, being pursued by police, crashed with another vehicle in Birmingham.

Sarah Giles, 20, was a passenger in a VW Golf that was in collision with an Audi A3 being chased by officers in Kingstanding on Sunday.

Brandon Daniels, 20, of Chingford Road, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A 21-year-old occupant of the Audi and the 22-year-old driver of the Golf remain in a critical condition in hospital.

Three other occupants of the Audi, two aged 17 and a 20-year-old, have been released on police bail having been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

In a tribute released through West Midlands Police, Ms Giles's parents said: "She brought sunshine into the lives of everybody who knew her, with her wonderful smile and beautiful heart.

"Our lives have been devastated by her death."

Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption Kingsland Road was closed for forensic inquiries to take place

The two-car crash in Kingsland Road followed a "short pursuit" of the Audi, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said.

An ambulance service spokesman said both cars suffered "significant damage".

The crash has been referred to West Midlands Police's professional standards unit. The Independent Office for Police Conduct has also been notified.