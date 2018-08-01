Image caption Emergency services were called to Hunters Road, Lozells, on Sunday

Three men are due in court charged with the murder of a man in Birmingham.

Kristof Zwolinksi was discovered at a property in Hunters Road, Lozells, at about 02.10 BST on Sunday. He later died in hospital.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from blunt force injuries.

David Olczyk, 28, of Hunters Road, Marcin Goetzke, 39, and Andrze Padewski, 43, both of no fixed address, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, said: "These charges are a positive step in the investigation as our inquiries continue.

"But we are yet to trace Kristof's family and we are working with the Polish authorities to identify them as soon as possible."

Anyone with information about Mr Zwolinksi's death or who can help trace his relatives is asked to contact the force.