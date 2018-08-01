Image copyright Iram Shazadi Image caption Iram Shazadi said she and her son Muhammed are frightened and that her husband 'wants to hurt us'

A cancer-stricken mother and ill son could be deported to Pakistan despite claiming they fear for their lives.

Iram Shahzadi said she fled her abusive husband for Birmingham in 2013 after he pushed their son Muhammed Ali down a staircase causing severe kidney damage.

He now needs dialysis, which is not available in Pakistan, she said.

Ms Shazadi, who claims her illness is terminal, has lost all of her asylum appeals. The Home Office said every case is assessed on individual merits.

The 42-year-old mother said her husband, whom she described as a cruel man, had tracked the family down and posted two funeral shrouds - material used to wrap the body of a deceased Muslim.

"I am so frightened.. he wants to hurt us... we cannot go back," Ms Shazadi said.

"He is sending people to bang on my doors and I have told the police but I have not had any response... I don't know why the Home Offices doesn't believe us."

She said she was diagnosed with the early stages of breast cancer in 2014 and had a mastectomy. But doctors have now told her the cancer has spread to her bones and there is nothing they can do.

'Proud history'

Birmingham Ladywood MP Shabana Mahmood said: "The news that Iram has exhausted all her routes of appeal, and is now facing deportation, is an absolute disgrace."

She said forcing a dying woman to leave would be a would be "a stain on this government - and our country".

The Home Office only considers the treatment that is available in the country of return in exceptional cases.

It believes that medical treatment - and familial support - is available for Ms Shazadi in Pakistan.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "The UK has a proud history of granting asylum to those who need our protection and every case is assessed on its individual merits."