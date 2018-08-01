Image copyright PA Image caption Ricky Walker was cleared of the murder of his son

A father has been found guilty of killing his six-month-old son.

Kayden Walker died from "catastrophic" brain injuries in 2016 at the hands of his father Ricky Walker, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Walker, 27, from Bilston, West Midlands, was convicted of manslaughter but cleared of murder and child cruelty.

The boy's mother, Laura Davies, 25, was found guilty of allowing her son's death.

The month-long trial heard Walker thought a folded-up hoodie used to prop up a milk bottle into Kayden's mouth might have covered his face, blocking his airway.

He then claimed he shook his son in a "panic" when the baby was unresponsive but said, that while he could be "heavy handed", he had "never, ever" caused his child any physical harm.

Kayden went into cardiac arrest at his home in Walnut Close on 12 June 2016 and was pronounced dead in hospital about an hour after his father called 999.

At the start of the trial, prosecutor David Mason QC alleged that Walker had previously joked about how long it would take his son to suffocate when a hoodie covered his face.

Outlining evidence from medical experts, Mr Mason said it would show a "triad" of findings pointing towards a shaking episode, which restricted blood flow to the child's brain.

Explaining why Davies had been charged when she was not at the home when Kayden collapsed, Mr Mason told the court: "Our case is that there had been an earlier incident of trauma to Kayden and both his mother and father would have been aware of it.

"We can and do suggest that she should have been aware that there was a risk to Kayden and failed to take reasonable steps to protect him."

Both parents have been bailed before sentencing; Walker will be sentenced on Thursday, Davies on a date yet to be fixed.