Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Reagan Asbury died in hospital as a result of a single stab wound

A boxing fan has been found guilty of manslaughter after he stabbed a rival supporter to death after a bout.

Tyrone Andrew denied murdering 19-year-old Reagan Asbury after a fight broke out at the event in Walsall Town Hall in October.

The 22-year-old, from Derby, claimed he acted in self defence when he stabbed Mr Asbury in the neck.

After a five-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Andrew was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

Two other men from Derby were found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Andrew, of St Helens Street, claimed he had been the victim of a racist attack when he stabbed Mr Asbury, from Pelsall.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Asbury was stabbed during a fracas outside Walsall Town Hall

The violent clashes at the Town Hall, including the moment where Andrew stabbed Mr Asbury in the neck, were caught on four CCTV cameras.

Andrew had to be extradited from Barcelona after he flew to Holland the day after the stabbing.

The jury deliberated for almost 37 hours before returning a guilty manslaughter verdict with a 10-2 majority.

Ryandeep Sidhu, 22, of Lidgate Close, and Declan Kemp-Francis, 24, of Dickens Close, were found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

A fourth defendant, Lavelle Patrice, was cleared of violent disorder.