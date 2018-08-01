Image copyright Family handout Image caption Callum Lees was found collapsed in a street by a passer-by

A man has been convicted of the murder of a man who was "left to die in the street" after being stabbed in the neck.

Callum Lees, 20, was found by a passer-by in Kingshurst, Solihull on 6 August last year and later died in hospital.

James Atherley, 22, of Wells Road, Solihull, was found guilty by a unanimous verdict following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

He will be sentenced later, the judge said.

Mr Lees was stabbed following a row at a party at an address in Hopwas Grove.

He died in hospital from his injuries later the same day.