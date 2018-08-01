Image copyright Primera Air Image caption Primera Air said it would compensate affected passengers in line with EU regulations

Primera Air is to stop all of its European short-haul flights from Birmingham Airport this year, with seven destinations affected.

It would stop running services between Birmingham and Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona from 3 September, the airport said.

The flights between the airport and Malaga, Alicante, Las Palma, Reykjavik and Tenerife will stop from 29 October.

Primera Air said it was due to "insufficient demand".

The airport said it was "very sorry" for those people whose plans had been disrupted.

In a statement, it said: "We regret that, for operational reasons, Primera Air is unable to continue flying from Birmingham Airport this winter.

"This is disappointing, especially as there is so much demand for these destinations.

"We are pressing the airline to provide refunds as quickly as possible to allow passengers to rebook with other carriers from Birmingham."

Primera Air said it would compensate affected passengers in line with EU regulations and rebook them on alternative airlines when possible.

In June it was revealed the operator was suspending flights from Birmingham to New York and Toronto until next year.

The flights going from Birmingham to New York had been running since May, while services to Toronto had been expected to start on 26 June.