Image copyright Family handout Image caption Daniel Baird was stabbed outside The Forge Tavern in the Digbeth area of Birmingham

A man has been charged with murder one year after another man was fatally stabbed outside a Birmingham pub.

Daniel Baird, 26, was stabbed during violent disorder near The Forge Tavern in Digbeth last July. He died from his injuries in hospital shortly after.

Carlton Donaldson, 23, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder.

He will appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday where he will also faces further charges including violent disorder.