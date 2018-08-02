Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ricky Walker was found guilty of his son's manslaughter and Laura Davies of allowing her son's death

A father who has been found guilty of killing his six-month-old son has been jailed for six years.

Experts found Kayden Walker died in 2016 as a result of head trauma as a result of shaking and catastrophic brain injury caused by Ricky Walker.

Walker, 27, from Bilston, West Midlands, was convicted of manslaughter but cleared of murder and child cruelty at Birmingham Crown Court.

Judge Mr Justice Morris said Walker hit his son's head on a hard surface.

The boy's mother, Laura Davies, 25, was found guilty of allowing her son's death. She will be sentenced at on 5 September.

"Not only do you grieve for the loss of your son but you have to live with the fact that you caused the death of your own child," Mr Morris told Walker.

Walker's barrister Rachel Brand QC, said he is normally "a gentle and passive man."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kayden Walker died from "catastrophic" brain injuries

She added this was "a loss of normal composure by a father who 99.9% of the time was utterly loving and caring."

The prosecution told jurors a second cousin of Davies remembers that a couple of days after the pair were bailed by police, he was surprised to see them "bragging" about their time in the cells.

Walker told police he thought a folded-up hoodie used to prop the milk bottle into Kayden's mouth might have covered his face, blocking his airway.

In his defence, Walker claimed he shook his son in a "panic" when the baby was unresponsive but said that, while he could be "heavy handed", he had "never, ever" caused any physical harm to his son.

However, medical experts told the trial Kayden died of head trauma as a result of shaking and catastrophic brain injury.