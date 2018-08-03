Image copyright Irwin Mitchell Image caption Janice Smithen was killed by her son in July 2012

A son who killed his mother with a metal weights bar has been found guilty of manslaughter, six years after the killing.

Kaysley Smithen repeatedly struck Janice Smithen, 46, in Spring Hill, Hockley, Birmingham, in July 2012.

Smithen, now aged 26, accepted killing his mother but claimed he was suffering from insanity at the time.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, Smithen was made subject of an indefinite hospital order.

Mrs Smithen was found dead on the floor with serious head injuries by police after relatives became concerned when they could not contact her, West Midlands Police said.

Smithen was arrested and detained under the Mental Health Act after being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Following treatment and on-going assessments the now 26-year-old was considered fit to stand trial.

In January, the family of Mrs Smithen received an apology from Birmingham and Solihull's mental health trust after an investigation found her death may have been prevented if her son had been detained under the Mental Health Act earlier.

Mrs Smithen sought help for her son 18 months before he attacked her.

He had been prescribed medication, which he often refused to take, claiming his mother was trying to poison him.