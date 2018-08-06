Twitter reacts to West Bromwich Albion boiler mascot
- 6 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Social media did not fail to disappoint as Championship football team West Bromwich Albion unveiled a new mascot.
A man dressed as a combi boiler, who fans on social media were quick to name Boiler Man, was introduced to the Hawthorns crowd on Saturday as the Baggies lost 2-1 to Bolton.
In May, West Brom signed a sponsorship deal with a boiler firm.
Supporters unsure of the move can rest easy though; Baggie Bird will remain the club's main mascot.
On Twitter, people were quick to mock, laugh and share pictures of Boiler Man's appearance, describing it as the "highlight of the year" and "an absolute belter".
The West Brom boiler mascot pic.twitter.com/UOj6btlgB6— Major Fraud (@JoeStephenson96) August 4, 2018
End of Twitter post by @JoeStephenson96
"What are your mascots then?"— Sean (@wolves_1990) August 4, 2018
"Ours is a fox"
"We have a tiger"
"Lion. You?"
"Oh... ours is just a combi boiler with legs" pic.twitter.com/HpRFmgP2ye
End of Twitter post by @wolves_1990
West Brom having a Boiler as a mascot is the highlight of the year. Might as well jib the entire season off, nothing is going to top that. pic.twitter.com/VLupet2Oic— Ste Hoare (@stehoare) August 4, 2018
End of Twitter post by @stehoare
You may also like:
- Snake filmed eating pigeon in street
- WATCH: The baby hair that shocked a midwife
- Joey Barton takes a keen interest in carpet hygiene
How have I only just seen this 😭 Meet West Brom’s new mascot... yes, it’s a boiler with legs, wearing a cap. I kid you not. I love this season already 😂😂 #WBA pic.twitter.com/zOYCIU1wl1— Jules Breach (@julesbreach) August 4, 2018
End of Twitter post by @julesbreach
West Brom’s combi boiler mascot is an absolute belter😂— Adam Ridge (@RidgeBoxing) August 6, 2018
End of Twitter post by @RidgeBoxing
Having a difficult day? Just remember that West Brom new mascot is Boiler Man. pic.twitter.com/IuYkRYVP6Q— JJHR (@painkillerstome) August 6, 2018
End of Twitter post by @painkillerstome