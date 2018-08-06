Image copyright Rex Features Image caption West Bromwich Albion revealed 'Boiler Man' to crowds on Saturday at their Championship season opener

Social media did not fail to disappoint as Championship football team West Bromwich Albion unveiled a new mascot.

A man dressed as a combi boiler, who fans on social media were quick to name Boiler Man, was introduced to the Hawthorns crowd on Saturday as the Baggies lost 2-1 to Bolton.

In May, West Brom signed a sponsorship deal with a boiler firm.

Supporters unsure of the move can rest easy though; Baggie Bird will remain the club's main mascot.

On Twitter, people were quick to mock, laugh and share pictures of Boiler Man's appearance, describing it as the "highlight of the year" and "an absolute belter".

Skip Twitter post by @stehoare West Brom having a Boiler as a mascot is the highlight of the year. Might as well jib the entire season off, nothing is going to top that. pic.twitter.com/VLupet2Oic — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) August 4, 2018 Report

