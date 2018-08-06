Image copyright John Kidd Image caption Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were airlifted after getting into difficulty on Tuesday

A teenage boy who died days after a sea rescue in Wales was a "wonderful young man," his head teacher said.

Blake Ward, 16, was airlifted after getting into difficulty in sea at Tywyn North on Tuesday, but later died in hospital.

Headteacher at Dudley's Hillcrest Secondary School, April Garratt, told BBC Good Morning Wales: "It's a terrible and tragic loss of life."

She said Blake had been due to collect his GCSE results.

Image caption Floral tributes to Blake have been left at Hillcrest School and Community College in Dudley, West Midlands

When Blake's peers return to school to collect results on 23 August, Ms Garratt says, teachers will be on hand to "support them and help them through it".

"If you were to ask his teachers what they thought of him," she said, "they would say he was caring, kind-hearted and funny."

Two other people, aged 16 and 17, were also rescued on Tuesday.

The three teenagers had been at the beach with their family.