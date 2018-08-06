Image copyright Google Image caption A boy has appeared in court over the fatal crash in Weston Street

A boy has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving over a crash which killed a teenager.

The 17-year-old died shortly after midnight on Thursday when the Volkswagen Golf in which he was travelling struck parked cars in Weston Street, Walsall.

Two 14-year-old girls who were also in the car were injured.

The accused, 16, is also charged with driving without a licence or insurance and failing to stop at the scene.

At Dudley Magistrates Court earlier, the boy, who cannot be named, was placed in the care of the local authority.

He is due before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old who died was from Malvern, Worcestershire.