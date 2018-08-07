Image caption A dog died and two people suffered broken bones during the fire on Christmas Day 2013

Three men have been jailed over fire safety breaches after a blaze at a Birmingham shisha lounge.

Two people had to jump from a window, while a dog died during the fire in High Street, Deritend, Digbeth on Christmas Day 2013.

Kazim Mashedi, Sulaman Rahid and Waquas Rehman admitted various safety breaches at Birmingham Crown Court.

But West Midlands Fire Service said there is no suggestion they started the fire.

A man and the woman suffered broken bones and smoke inhalation after jumping from a second-floor window into a courtyard where they were surrounded by flames.

The dog fell to its death as a burning floor collapsed beneath it.

Watch Commander Chris Ruston, said: "A large part of the shisha premises had been built from timber, without planning permission.

"It was packed with sofas which became a ready source of fuel once the fire started.

"Fire safety is not something you can ignore. In this instance, there was an obvious risk of someone being seriously injured or killed if there was a fire."

Image caption Serious fire safety breaches were found by fire fighters investigating the suspected arson at the property

The three men admitted various breaches under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 following the West Midlands Fire Service investigation.

Mashedi, 46, of Redfern Close, Solihull was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment and ordered to pay nearly £15,000 in costs.

Rahid, 30, of, Linwood Road, Handsworth and Rehman, 30, of Calshot Road, Great Barr were each jailed for eight months and ordered to pay costs of £6,000.