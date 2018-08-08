Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Yusaf Mohammed has been jailed for six-and-a-half years following the Christmas pub stabbing

A man who stabbed a Christmas reveller in the chest during a drunken brawl has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Yusuf Mohammed lunged at a 22-year-old man with a knife in the smoking area at the Old Horns pub, in Great Barr during the early hours of Christmas morning in 2015.

The victim suffered a stab wound which narrowly avoided puncturing his heart.

Mohammed, 24, was found guilty of wounding at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

West Midlands Police said inquiries identified Mohammed − known locally as "Biggsy" − as a suspect and later that day officers traced him to his address in Dunedid Road, Kingstanding.

They said he fled the area but officers found clothes matching those worn by the attacker drying on a radiator after they were washed by the defendant in a bid to remove any DNA evidence.

Image caption Police were called to the pub after violence erupted in the smoking area

An ID procedure saw a key witness pick Mohammed out as the offender, but he denied being involved and claimed a case of mistaken identity.

Police said "compelling CCTV evidence" and a witness who reported seeing Mohammed with a knife in the pub toilet before the stabbing was crucial to the case.

PC Mandy Dorrington said: "It's not known exactly what sparked the disorder but an argument broke out between two men and for some reason Mohammed waded in and stabbed one of the men.

"CCTV shows the victim collapse on a grass verge near the pub car-park. He was lucky to survive."

Another man, aged 20 at the time of the offence, suffered a serious head injury after being knocked unconscious during the brawl. His attacker is set to be sentenced at court later this month.