Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Liam Ball, 17, died in the crash in Walsall last week

A 16-year-old boy has admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of another teenager who was killed when their car hit parked vehicles.

Liam Ball, 17, of Malvern, Worcestershire, died when a Volkswagen Golf crashed in Walsall, on Thursday.

At Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court the charged boy also admitted driving without a licence, no insurance and failing to stop at the crash scene.

He will be sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 5 September.

He was released into local authority care until the hearing.

Two 14-year-old girls who had been in the Golf were injured when it hit the vehicles in Weston Street at 00:10 BST, police said.

In a tribute to Liam, his family said: "This little man left us too soon and will leave a big hole in our family and hearts, god bless you Liam."