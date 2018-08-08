Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The family of Liam Ball said his loss would leave "a big hole in our hearts"

An underage driver has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a 17-year-old passenger in the same car.

Liam Ball was killed when a Volkswagen Golf he was travelling in struck parked cars in Weston Street, Walsall, West Midlands, last Thursday.

A 16-year-old boy admitted causing death by dangerous driving and also driving without a licence and insurance and failing to stop at the scene.

He will be sentenced next month at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The youth, who cannot be named, was granted conditional bail at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court and will be sentenced on 5 September.

He is the care of the local authority.

In a tribute to Liam, from Malvern, Worcestershire, his loved ones said: "This little man left us too soon and will leave a big hole in our family and hearts, god bless you Liam."

Two female passengers aged 14 were also injured in the collision. One suffered a broken arm and the other minor injuries.