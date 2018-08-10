Image copyright PA Image caption Nine cars were set ablaze outside HMP Birmingham on Tuesday

Prison inspectors have uncovered serious failings at HMP Birmingham requiring "urgent" improvement, BBC News has learned.

Justice Secretary David Gauke is being urged to address the issues at the prison, which is privately run by G4S.

The Ministry of Justice said it was waiting to hear the Inspectorate of Prisons findings. G4S did not comment.

Inspectors' cars were among nine torched on Tuesday by two men reportedly "armed with a firearm".

It is not thought the vehicles were deliberately targeted during the inspectors' two-week unannounced inspection, which ended on Thursday.

One police line of inquiry is that the arson attack was connected to a major drugs operation in the prison.

Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image caption Birmingham Prison was the scene of a riot in December 2016

The BBC has learned the prison, in the Winson Green area of the city, was graded "poor" on all four categories it was assessed under, including safety.

An "urgent notification" process - alerting ministers to major problems in jails - is expected to be triggered in the coming days.

Troubled history

The Victorian jail was the scene of a riot in December 2016 which caused huge damage to four wings and resulted in 500 prisoners being moved out.

An inspection report last year found a "high volume of illicit drugs" and described education and training as a "major area of concern".

It will be the first "urgent notification" notice issued for a prison run by a private company, and will require Mr Gauke to formulate an action plan within 28 days to improve HMP Birmingham.

Only two other prisons - Nottingham and Exeter - have been issued with such notices since the system began last year.

A Prison Service spokesman said: "We await the inspectorate's findings and we will respond fully to their report and recommendations".