Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Jasmine Forrester sustained 100 injuries when she was attacked

A girl was beaten to death with a table leg by her great-uncle, hours after a hospital crisis team said it could not help him, a court was told.

Jasmine Forrester died at a house in Kent Road, Wolverhampton on 9 February.

At the start of his trial, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard Delroy Forrester inflicted 100 "catastrophic" injuries on his great niece.

The 51-year-old admits killing the girl but denies her murder on the basis he was "legally insane" at the time.

The jury was told Mr Forrester's daughter, Tyler, was angry her father was not in hospital and had called the crisis team at Penn Hospital in Wolverhampton on 8 February to ask for help.

Opening the case, Prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC said she was asked if her father, formerly of Lower Villiers Street, Blakenhall, was at risk and said 'No'.

He said: "They indicated that in those circumstances there was nothing they could do."

In the early hours of the next day, police were called to the house of the 79-year-old defendant's mother, Jasmine's great-grandmother, after she raised the alarm.

Mr Rees added: "While the defendant was being held [by officers] outside, he started singing phrases such as 'You are the Lord my God...'.

"An officer asked whether the child was safe and the defendant responded by singing that the child wasn't safe and he was a bad man.

"He added that 'the devil had to die, I kill her blud' and 'the devil is dead'."

Image copyright PA Image caption The attack happened just before 01:00 GMT on 9 February

Speaking of how Forrester felt after the attack, Mr Rees said: "He stated he felt devastated by what he had done to Jasmine.

"He spoke of her being pure and innocent, and said that his son, Myles, had tricked him into thinking that Jasmine was the devil whereas, in fact, Myles was the devil."

The trial continues.