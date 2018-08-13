Image copyright Central Motorway Police Group Image caption The cyclists were stopped by police on the M6

A pair of cyclists strayed onto a busy motorway after being directed by a navigation app, police said.

The teenagers were seen peddling along the Aston Expressway in Birmingham and onto the M6 on Monday afternoon.

Police said the hard shoulder was closed to allow officers to escort them off the motorway. The pair were then advised about road safety.

Officers tweeted a picture of the pair captioned: "Oh dear, they decided to follow a popular navigation app."

