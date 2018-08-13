Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ellie Underhill, from Dudley, was described by her family as a "bubbly, lively girl"

A man has pleaded guilty to causing death woman by dangerous driving after a woman fell from a car bonnet.

Luke Hickman, 19, of Wassell Road, Stourbridge, pleaded guilty at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.

Ellie Underhill, 20, died from head injuries after she fell from the car at a Tesco Extra car park in Dudley, West Midlands on Boxing Day 2016.

Hickman had denied manslaughter and the prosecution accepted his guilty plea to the lesser charge.

Ms Underhill, from Quarry Bank, Dudley, was on the bonnet of a silver Vauxhall Corsa which was being driven in the car park, before she fell. She died a week later.

At the time of her death, her family released a statement describing her as the "life and soul of everything".

Three other people were charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and pleaded guilty at earlier appearances.

Hana Edwards, 19, of Grove Road in Wollescote, Elly Phillips, 19, of Seymour Road in Wollescote and Ross Bingham, 21, of Hagley Road in Edgbaston will be sentenced on Tuesday, alongside Hickman.