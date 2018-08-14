Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Luke Hickman was sentenced to seven years and 10 months at a young offenders institution

A woman died from injuries after she fell from a car bonnet on Boxing Day.

Luke Hickman, 19, has been sent to a young offenders institution after admitting causing the death of Ellie Underhill by dangerous driving.

The 20-year-old died a week after she fell from the car at a Tesco Extra car park in Dudley, West Midlands in 2016.

Police said Hickman and friends did not take her straight to the hospital but instead put her in the back of the car and went to McDonalds.

Ms Underhill, from Quarry Bank, Dudley, was on the bonnet of the Vauxhall Corsa which was being driven in the car park, before she fell and suffered "extensive skull fractures and brain damage".

West Midlands Police said despite her being in a critical condition, Hickman, Ross Bingham and Elly Phillips did not take her to hospital for an hour, at which point they claimed she had "fallen over drunk".

For days after, the group lied to Ellie's family and visited them on several occasions, including accompanying her brother to show him where she had allegedly fallen.

But over a week after Ellie's fall, Bingham told her brother exactly what had happened.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ellie Underhill, from Dudley, was described by her family as "loving" and "vibrant"

At Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court, Phillips 19, of Seymour Road in Wollescote, was sentenced to six months at a young offenders institution after admitting conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Hickman's girlfriend, Hana Edwards, 19, of Grove Road in Wollescote, was also given an 18 month community order for admitting the same charge

Bingham, 21, of Hagley Road in Edgbaston will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Hickman, of Wassell Road, Stourbridge, denied manslaughter with the prosecution accepting his guilty plea to the lesser charge on Monday.

He was also sentenced for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and ordered to serve seven years and 10 months as well as being disqualified from driving for nine years and 11 months.

Ms Underhill's family said "no matter what the sentence is, justice will never be served".