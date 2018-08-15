Image copyright CMPG Image caption Photographs show the cyclist in between cars on the Aston Expressway in Birmingham

A cyclist has been spotted riding along the Aston Expressway.

It is the fourth time in three days cyclists have been pictured riding on motorways in the West Midlands, the Central Motorway Policing Group said, adding it "cannot believe" cyclists are having to be reminded not to go on the roads.

The rider was seen on the A38M in Birmingham at 17:40 BST on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police said the cyclist was given advice.

It comes after two other cyclists blamed their navigation app when they were also stopped riding along the Aston Expressway and onto the M6 on Monday afternoon.

A rider carrying an Uber Eats backpack was also photographed on the M5 in Oldbury, near junction 2, on Tuesday morning.

The CMPG, which polices motorways in the West Midlands, took to Twitter to tell cyclists that motorways are not for riding on.