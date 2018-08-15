A police inspector has been charged with possession of indecent images of children.

Insp Lee Bartram, 44, who works for West Midlands Police in Birmingham city centre, has been suspended by the force while proceedings are ongoing.

He was arrested at his home on Monday and is due to appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning.

Mr Bartram has been charged with five counts of making an indecent photograph of a child.

He also faces two counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child.

West Midlands Police said the force had made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.