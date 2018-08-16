A police inspector admitted making indecent images and distributing over 300 images of children.

Lee Bartram, from West Midlands Police, who works in Birmingham city centre, appeared at Walsall Magistrates' Court earlier.

He was arrested at his home on Monday and was suspended from the force.

Bartram pleaded guilty to five counts of making indecent images of a child and two counts of distributing similar images.

The charges - spanning a period between August 2013 and August 2018 - relate to a total of 328 images, including some found on an iPad and an iPhone.

Prosecutor Mark Cooper told the court some of the films made by Bartram had a "commentary" from the officer "as to what he would like to do" with the children.

However, Mr Cooper said Bartram had not acted upon his "fantasies" in the virtual world.

His lawyer also disputed a prosecution claim that a video of a teenage boy sunbathing had been made after Bartram's arrest, saying it was made last year.

Bartram was remanded in custody until sentencing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 13 September.

West Midlands Police said the force had made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.