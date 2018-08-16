Image copyright Google Image caption Police have been searching for a wallaby near this supermarket

An escaped wallaby has been spotted near a branch of Sainsbury's.

Staffordshire Police received a call from a member of the public who said they had seen a wallaby or kangaroo in a Staffordshire street on Wednesday evening.

A wallaby is missing from a nearby zoo, according to reports in the Express and Star newspaper.

A police spokesperson said the animal had "the jump on us" but officers would "hop to it".

The marsupial was reportedly spotted on Bridgnorth Road in Wombourne.

Image copyright PA Image caption Officers are looking for a woolly jumper not too dissimilar to this wallaby

Zachary Hollinshead, a director at Wild Zoological Park in Bobbington, Staffordshire, told the Express and Star a wallaby was missing from the attraction which is two miles from the supermarket sighting.

He said an animal named Holly had escaped after being spooked by children.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "If there is a kangaroo on the loose, it's got the jump on us!

"We've alerted local animal keepers in case there are any missing animals and will hop to it if we get any further reports."