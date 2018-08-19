Image copyright Central Motorway Police Group Image caption The crash happened on the Aston Expressway in Birmingham

A warning has been issued after an ambulance was in collision with a car whose driver is thought to have fallen asleep at the wheel.

A tweet from West Midlands Ambulance Service said driving whilst tired was not "worth the risk".

Only minor injuries were reported in the crash on Birmingham's Aston Expressway at 06:30 BST, police said.

Central Motorway Police Group tweeted: "Please do not drive tired."

"Lucky minor injury, but it could of been a lot worse if not for the quick actions of the ambulance driver," the tweet continued.

West Midlands Police said no arrests had been made.