'Driver asleep' crash on Aston Expressway prompts warning
A warning has been issued after an ambulance was in collision with a car whose driver is thought to have fallen asleep at the wheel.
A tweet from West Midlands Ambulance Service said driving whilst tired was not "worth the risk".
Only minor injuries were reported in the crash on Birmingham's Aston Expressway at 06:30 BST, police said.
Central Motorway Police Group tweeted: "Please do not drive tired."
"Lucky minor injury, but it could of been a lot worse if not for the quick actions of the ambulance driver," the tweet continued.
West Midlands Police said no arrests had been made.