Man with axe raids Co-op supermarket in Wolverhampton
- 19 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A masked man armed with an axe has raided a Co-op store in Wolverhampton.
Police said it happened at the supermarket in Stafford Road in the Bushbury area of the city at about 10:00 BST.
The raider demanded money from staff and took a a quantity of cash before leaving the store, West Midlands Police said.
No-one was injured in the shop, police said, although people were left shaken.
Armed officers and a police helicopter were called to the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.