A man has died in a two-car crash in Wolverhampton.

The 23-year-old victim was a passenger in a Volkswagen Golf which crashed with a BMW in Finchfield Road at about 19:00 BST on Wednesday.

A 29-year-old man taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Four people in the BMW suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to hospital.