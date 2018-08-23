Wolverhampton crash kills passenger and injures five
- 23 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died in a two-car crash in Wolverhampton.
The 23-year-old victim was a passenger in a Volkswagen Golf which crashed with a BMW in Finchfield Road at about 19:00 BST on Wednesday.
A 29-year-old man taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Four people in the BMW suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to hospital.