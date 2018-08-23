Birmingham & Black Country

Wolverhampton crash kills passenger and injures five

  • 23 August 2018
Finchfield Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened in Finchfield Road on Wednesday evening

A man has died in a two-car crash in Wolverhampton.

The 23-year-old victim was a passenger in a Volkswagen Golf which crashed with a BMW in Finchfield Road at about 19:00 BST on Wednesday.

A 29-year-old man taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Four people in the BMW suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to hospital.

