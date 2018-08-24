Image copyright Google Image caption Kevin Sheppherson's body was discovered in a flat on Bloxwich Road South on Wednesday

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a flat.

Kevin Shepperson, 39, was discovered with serious injuries at the property on Bloxwich Road South in Willenhall, Walsall, on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Saturday.

The suspects, both aged 21, were arrested on Friday morning at separate addresses in Walsall, West Midlands Police said.

A cordon remains in place at the scene as police and forensic teams continue investigations.

Mr Shepperson's family is being supported by specialist officers, police say.